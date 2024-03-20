Moodie’s 24 lead Alabama A&M over Austin Peay in CIT 81-71

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Chad Moodie had 24 points in Alabama A&M’s 81-71 win over Austin Peay on Wednesday night…

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Chad Moodie had 24 points in Alabama A&M’s 81-71 win over Austin Peay on Wednesday night in the CIT.

Moodie added five rebounds for the Bulldogs (12-22). Omari Peek-Green scored 18 points while going 7 of 13 and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line and added seven rebounds. Caleb Blackwell had 13 points and shot 5 for 8, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc.

The Governors (19-16) were led in scoring by Dezi Jones, who finished with 21 points and four assists. Sai Witt added 13 points, seven rebounds and two steals for Austin Peay. Dez White finished with 11 points and two steals.

