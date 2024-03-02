Montana visits Idaho after Moody’s 35-point outing

Montana Grizzlies (19-10, 10-6 Big Sky) at Idaho Vandals (11-18, 5-11 Big Sky) Moscow; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Montana Grizzlies (19-10, 10-6 Big Sky) at Idaho Vandals (11-18, 5-11 Big Sky)

Moscow; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Grizzlies -5.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Montana visits the Idaho Vandals after Aanen Moody scored 35 points in Montana’s 89-79 loss to the Eastern Washington Eagles.

The Vandals have gone 6-9 in home games. Idaho is seventh in the Big Sky in rebounding averaging 32.2 rebounds. Julius Mims leads the Vandals with 7.3 boards.

The Grizzlies are 10-6 in conference play. Montana is 2-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Idaho averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game, 1.2 more made shots than the 6.4 per game Montana gives up. Montana has shot at a 47.8% clip from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points above the 45.3% shooting opponents of Idaho have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Quinn Denker is averaging 12.7 points and 3.7 assists for the Vandals. Mims is averaging 11.3 points and 7.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for Idaho.

Moody is shooting 38.3% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Grizzlies, while averaging 16.2 points. Dischon Thomas is averaging 12.6 points and 5.7 rebounds over the past 10 games for Montana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vandals: 4-6, averaging 67.9 points, 29.6 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points per game.

Grizzlies: 6-4, averaging 73.6 points, 31.6 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.