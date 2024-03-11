Montana takes on Portland State in Big Sky Tournament

Portland State Vikings (17-14, 8-10 Big Sky) vs. Montana Grizzlies (21-10, 12-6 Big Sky) Boise, Idaho; Monday, 10 p.m. EDT…

Portland State Vikings (17-14, 8-10 Big Sky) vs. Montana Grizzlies (21-10, 12-6 Big Sky)

Boise, Idaho; Monday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Grizzlies -7.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Montana faces Portland State in the Big Sky Tournament.

The Grizzlies are 12-6 against Big Sky opponents and 9-4 in non-conference play. Montana is 2-0 in one-possession games.

The Vikings’ record in Big Sky action is 8-10.

Montana’s average of 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that Portland State gives up. Portland State’s 41.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.2 percentage points lower than Montana has given up to its opponents (44.7%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Aanen Moody is averaging 16.6 points for the Grizzlies. Josh Vazquez is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 7-3, averaging 77.9 points, 33.0 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points per game.

Vikings: 4-6, averaging 71.0 points, 36.8 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 8.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points.

