Montana takes on Idaho State in Big Sky Tournament

Idaho State Bengals (14-19, 9-11 Big Sky) vs. Montana Grizzlies (22-10, 13-6 Big Sky) Boise, Idaho; Tuesday, 11 p.m. EDT…

Idaho State Bengals (14-19, 9-11 Big Sky) vs. Montana Grizzlies (22-10, 13-6 Big Sky)

Boise, Idaho; Tuesday, 11 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Grizzlies -5.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Montana squares off against Idaho State in the Big Sky Tournament.

The Grizzlies are 13-6 against Big Sky opponents and 9-4 in non-conference play. Montana has a 2-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bengals are 9-11 in Big Sky play. Idaho State has a 3-5 record in one-possession games.

Montana averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game, 2.0 more made shots than the 5.8 per game Idaho State allows. Idaho State averages 70.9 points per game, 0.7 fewer than the 71.6 Montana gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Laolu Oke is averaging 6.2 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Grizzlies.

Maleek Arington is averaging 11.9 points, 4.8 assists and 2.3 steals for the Bengals.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 7-3, averaging 79.3 points, 33.1 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points per game.

Bengals: 5-5, averaging 73.4 points, 30.4 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.