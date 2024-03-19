Montana State faces Grambling in First 4 matchup

Grambling Tigers (20-14, 17-4 SWAC) vs. Montana State Bobcats (17-17, 12-9 Big Sky) Dayton, Ohio; Wednesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT FANDUEL…

Grambling Tigers (20-14, 17-4 SWAC) vs. Montana State Bobcats (17-17, 12-9 Big Sky)

Dayton, Ohio; Wednesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bobcats -4; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: Montana State plays Grambling in the First Four round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Bobcats have gone 12-9 against Big Sky opponents, with a 5-8 record in non-conference play. Montana State ranks fifth in the Big Sky with 13.1 assists per game led by Eddie Turner III averaging 3.7.

The Tigers’ record in SWAC action is 17-4. Grambling gives up 69.0 points to opponents while being outscored by 1.4 points per game.

Montana State averages 75.1 points, 6.1 more per game than the 69.0 Grambling allows. Grambling’s 44.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.5 percentage points lower than Montana State has given up to its opponents (46.5%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Robert Ford III averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Bobcats, scoring 15.9 points while shooting 42.6% from beyond the arc. Turner is shooting 44.3% and averaging 13.3 points over the past 10 games.

Tra’Michael Moton is averaging 11.8 points and 1.7 steals for the Tigers. Jourdan Smith is averaging 11.7 points and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 52.1% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 6-4, averaging 76.7 points, 31.1 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points per game.

Tigers: 9-1, averaging 71.0 points, 33.3 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points.

