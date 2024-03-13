Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats play for Big Sky Championship

Montana State Bobcats (16-17, 11-9 Big Sky) vs. Montana Grizzlies (23-10, 14-6 Big Sky) Boise, Idaho; Wednesday, 11:30 p.m. EDT…

Montana State Bobcats (16-17, 11-9 Big Sky) vs. Montana Grizzlies (23-10, 14-6 Big Sky)

Boise, Idaho; Wednesday, 11:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Grizzlies -5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Montana faces Montana State in the Big Sky Championship.

The Grizzlies are 14-6 against Big Sky opponents and 9-4 in non-conference play. Montana is 2-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Bobcats’ record in Big Sky action is 11-9. Montana State is 4-5 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Montana makes 48.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.0 percentage points higher than Montana State has allowed to its opponents (46.6%). Montana State has shot at a 46.5% clip from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points above the 44.4% shooting opponents of Montana have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aanen Moody is averaging 16.8 points for the Grizzlies. Dischon Thomas is averaging 13 points over the past 10 games.

Robert Ford III averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Bobcats, scoring 15.7 points while shooting 42.7% from beyond the arc. Eddie Turner III is averaging 12.4 points, four assists and 2.7 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 8-2, averaging 80.0 points, 32.1 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 51.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points per game.

Bobcats: 5-5, averaging 75.2 points, 30.7 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points.

