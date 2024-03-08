Monmouth takes on Campbell in CAA Tournament

Campbell Fighting Camels (14-17, 8-10 CAA) vs. Monmouth Hawks (17-14, 10-8 CAA) Washington; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Monmouth…

Campbell Fighting Camels (14-17, 8-10 CAA) vs. Monmouth Hawks (17-14, 10-8 CAA)

Washington; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Monmouth squares off against Campbell in the CAA Tournament.

The Hawks have gone 10-8 against CAA teams, with a 7-6 record in non-conference play. Monmouth is 7-11 against opponents over .500.

The Fighting Camels are 8-10 against CAA teams. Campbell has a 7-11 record against opponents above .500.

Monmouth is shooting 42.8% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points lower than the 43.6% Campbell allows to opponents. Campbell has shot at a 46.4% rate from the field this season, 4.1 percentage points higher than the 42.3% shooting opponents of Monmouth have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Xander Rice is scoring 20.8 points per game with 3.0 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Hawks. Jack Collins is averaging 10.7 points and 5.7 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 6-4, averaging 73.7 points, 36.5 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points per game.

Fighting Camels: 4-6, averaging 77.7 points, 33.7 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

