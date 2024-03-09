Monmouth Hawks play in CAA Tournament against the Campbell Fighting Camels

Campbell Fighting Camels (14-17, 8-10 CAA) vs. Monmouth Hawks (17-14, 10-8 CAA) Washington; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Campbell Fighting Camels (14-17, 8-10 CAA) vs. Monmouth Hawks (17-14, 10-8 CAA)

Washington; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hawks -5.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Monmouth plays in the CAA Tournament against Campbell.

The Hawks’ record in CAA play is 10-8, and their record is 7-6 against non-conference opponents. Monmouth has a 5-8 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Fighting Camels’ record in CAA games is 8-10. Campbell has a 3-4 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Monmouth is shooting 42.8% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points lower than the 43.6% Campbell allows to opponents. Campbell averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 8.6 per game Monmouth allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Xander Rice is shooting 36.0% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawks, while averaging 20.8 points and 3.5 assists. Jack Collins is averaging 10.7 points and 5.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 6-4, averaging 73.7 points, 36.5 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points per game.

Fighting Camels: 4-6, averaging 77.7 points, 33.7 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.