Mitchell leads UCSB against CSU Fullerton after 22-point outing

UCSB Gauchos (15-12, 8-9 Big West) at CSU Fullerton Titans (13-16, 6-11 Big West) Fullerton, California; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST…

BOTTOM LINE: UCSB visits the CSU Fullerton Titans after Ajay Mitchell scored 22 points in UCSB’s 83-75 win over the Cal Poly Mustangs.

The Titans have gone 6-6 in home games. CSU Fullerton is 7-14 against opponents with a winning record.

The Gauchos are 8-9 in conference play. UCSB is eighth in the Big West giving up 72.6 points while holding opponents to 45.2% shooting.

CSU Fullerton’s average of 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that UCSB allows. UCSB averages 7.5 more points per game (75.7) than CSU Fullerton gives up to opponents (68.2).

TOP PERFORMERS: Grayson Carper is shooting 39.4% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Titans, while averaging 6.8 points. Dominic Brewton is averaging 17 points over the past 10 games for CSU Fullerton.

Cole Anderson averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Gauchos, scoring 10.1 points while shooting 40.5% from beyond the arc. Mitchell is averaging 19.7 points, 4.3 assists and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games for UCSB.

LAST 10 GAMES: Titans: 4-6, averaging 66.5 points, 33.0 rebounds, 8.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points per game.

Gauchos: 4-6, averaging 69.6 points, 31.5 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points.

