Missouri visits LSU after East’s 21-point game

Missouri Tigers (8-22, 0-17 SEC) at LSU Tigers (16-14, 8-9 SEC) Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Missouri Tigers (8-22, 0-17 SEC) at LSU Tigers (16-14, 8-9 SEC)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri faces LSU after Sean East scored 21 points in Missouri’s 101-74 loss to the Auburn Tigers.

The LSU Tigers are 11-5 in home games. LSU is seventh in the SEC scoring 76.6 points while shooting 45.7% from the field.

The Missouri Tigers are 0-17 against SEC opponents. Missouri has a 5-9 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

LSU scores 76.6 points per game, 0.3 more points than the 76.3 Missouri gives up. Missouri averages 72.3 points per game, 2.4 fewer than the 74.7 LSU gives up to opponents.

The LSU Tigers and Missouri Tigers square off Saturday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Wright is averaging 15.2 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the LSU Tigers. Will Baker is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games.

East is shooting 52.3% and averaging 17.6 points for the Missouri Tigers. Nick Honor is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: LSU Tigers: 5-5, averaging 76.6 points, 34.3 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.8 points per game.

Missouri Tigers: 0-10, averaging 69.8 points, 27.5 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.