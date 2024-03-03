Missouri State hosts UIC after Okani’s 31-point game

UIC Flames (11-19, 4-15 MVC) at Missouri State Bears (15-15, 7-12 MVC) Springfield, Missouri; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

UIC Flames (11-19, 4-15 MVC) at Missouri State Bears (15-15, 7-12 MVC)

Springfield, Missouri; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bears -4.5; over/under is 145

BOTTOM LINE: UIC visits the Missouri State Bears after Toby Okani scored 31 points in UIC’s 107-105 overtime loss to the Drake Bulldogs.

The Bears have gone 8-5 in home games. Missouri State leads the MVC in rebounding, averaging 38.7 boards. N.J. Benson leads the Bears with 7.8 rebounds.

The Flames are 4-15 in MVC play. UIC has a 0-5 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Missouri State is shooting 44.4% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 42.7% UIC allows to opponents. UIC has shot at a 44.5% clip from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points higher than the 42.3% shooting opponents of Missouri State have averaged.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matthew Lee is averaging 8.7 points and 3.8 assists for the Bears. Alston Mason is averaging 16.3 points over the last 10 games for Missouri State.

Okani is averaging 11.4 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.9 blocks for the Flames. Isaiah Rivera is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UIC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 4-6, averaging 74.8 points, 38.3 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 4.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points per game.

Flames: 3-7, averaging 72.7 points, 33.3 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.