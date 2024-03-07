Missouri State defeats Murray State in Missouri Valley Conference Tournament 60-35

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Alston Mason had 22 points in Missouri State’s 60-35 victory over Murray State on Thursday in…

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Alston Mason had 22 points in Missouri State’s 60-35 victory over Murray State on Thursday in the opening game of the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament.

Missouri State will take on top seed Indiana State in Friday’s quarterfinals.

Mason shot 5 for 11 (3 for 6 from 3-point range) and 9 of 10 from the free-throw line for the Bears (17-15). Chance Moore added 12 points while shooting 4 for 7 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line while he also had eight rebounds. N.J. Benson shot 5 of 6 from the field to finish with 10 points, while adding 12 rebounds.

Jacobi Wood led the Racers (12-20) with 12 points. Lawrent Rice added seven points for Murray State. Nick Ellington finished with six points and nine rebounds.

Missouri State led 27-14 at halftime.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.