Mississippi Valley State visits Milton and UAPB

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-27, 1-14 SWAC) at Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (12-16, 7-8 SWAC) Pine Bluff, Arkansas; Saturday,…

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-27, 1-14 SWAC) at Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (12-16, 7-8 SWAC)

Pine Bluff, Arkansas; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UAPB hosts the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils after Kylen Milton scored 20 points in UAPB’s 77-70 loss to the Texas Southern Tigers.

The Golden Lions are 7-6 in home games. UAPB gives up 81.2 points and has been outscored by 1.7 points per game.

The Delta Devils have gone 1-14 against SWAC opponents. Mississippi Valley State is 0-21 in games decided by 10 or more points.

UAPB averages 79.5 points per game, 1.3 more points than the 78.2 Mississippi Valley State allows. Mississippi Valley State averages 54.1 points per game, 27.1 fewer points than the 81.2 UAPB allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rashad Williams is averaging 17.4 points for the Golden Lions.

Rayquan Brown is averaging 17.9 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Delta Devils.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Lions: 4-6, averaging 71.7 points, 37.9 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 3.7 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points per game.

Delta Devils: 1-9, averaging 58.3 points, 31.8 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 37.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.