Mississippi Valley State visits Jackson State following Evans’ 37-point game

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-29, 1-16 SWAC) at Jackson State Tigers (14-16, 10-7 SWAC)

Jackson, Mississippi; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jackson State hosts Mississippi Valley State after Ken Evans scored 37 points in Jackson State’s 89-84 victory over the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions.

The Tigers have gone 5-2 in home games. Jackson State averages 12.7 turnovers per game and is 7-6 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Delta Devils are 1-16 in conference matchups. Mississippi Valley State has a 0-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Jackson State is shooting 41.8% from the field this season, 7.2 percentage points lower than the 49.0% Mississippi Valley State allows to opponents. Mississippi Valley State’s 37.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.7 percentage points lower than Jackson State has allowed to its opponents (45.5%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Evans is averaging 18.9 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Tigers. Jordan O’Neal is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games.

Rayquan Brown is scoring 18.4 points per game and averaging 6.1 rebounds for the Delta Devils. Danny Washington is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, averaging 72.7 points, 35.8 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points per game.

Delta Devils: 1-9, averaging 60.3 points, 30.4 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

