Mississippi State visits Texas A&M after Radford’s 20-point game

Mississippi State Bulldogs (19-10, 8-8 SEC) at Texas A&M Aggies (16-13, 7-9 SEC)

College Station, Texas; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M plays the Mississippi State Bulldogs after Tyrece Radford scored 20 points in Texas A&M’s 70-56 win over the Georgia Bulldogs.

The Aggies have gone 9-5 at home. Texas A&M averages 72.9 points while outscoring opponents by 3.0 points per game.

The Bulldogs are 8-8 in conference matchups. Mississippi State is 0-2 in one-possession games.

Texas A&M’s average of 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 fewer made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Mississippi State allows. Mississippi State averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 8.6 per game Texas A&M allows.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wade Taylor IV is scoring 18.2 points per game with 3.5 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Aggies. Radford is averaging 18.9 points and 5.4 rebounds while shooting 44.7% over the last 10 games for Texas A&M.

Cameron Matthews is averaging 9.2 points, seven rebounds and 2.1 steals for the Bulldogs. Josh Hubbard is averaging 18.8 points over the last 10 games for Mississippi State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 4-6, averaging 70.7 points, 40.8 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points per game.

Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 75.6 points, 38.5 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points.

