Minnesota hosts Indiana following Mgbako’s 24-point outing

Indiana Hoosiers (16-13, 8-10 Big Ten) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (18-11, 9-9 Big Ten) Minneapolis; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Indiana Hoosiers (16-13, 8-10 Big Ten) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (18-11, 9-9 Big Ten)

Minneapolis; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana faces the Minnesota Golden Gophers after Mackenzie Mgbako scored 24 points in Indiana’s 83-78 win against the Maryland Terrapins.

The Golden Gophers have gone 16-3 in home games. Minnesota is seventh in the Big Ten with 23.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Dawson Garcia averaging 4.7.

The Hoosiers are 8-10 in conference play. Indiana is third in the Big Ten scoring 37.9 points per game in the paint led by Malik Reneau averaging 11.1.

Minnesota averages 76.6 points per game, 1.5 more points than the 75.1 Indiana allows. Indiana has shot at a 48.2% rate from the field this season, 4.6 percentage points higher than the 43.6% shooting opponents of Minnesota have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Garcia is averaging 17.3 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Golden Gophers. Cam Christie is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Trey Galloway is averaging 10.7 points and 4.6 assists for the Hoosiers. Kel’el Ware is averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games for Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Gophers: 6-4, averaging 77.4 points, 32.0 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 5.2 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points per game.

Hoosiers: 4-6, averaging 71.5 points, 34.3 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 3.2 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

