Minix’s 20 lead Morehead State past SIU-Edwardsville 78-63 in Ohio Valley Tournament 2nd Round

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Riley Minix had 20 points in third-seeded Morehead State’s 78-63 victory against sixth-seeded SIU-Edwardsville on Thursday in the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament’s second round.

Morehead State advances to face second-seeded UT Martin Friday.

Minix had 10 rebounds for the Eagles (24-8). Jordan Lathon added 17 points while shooting 5 for 11 (3 for 7 from 3-point range) and 4 of 6 from the free-throw line while he also had five rebounds. Kalil Thomas shot 5 for 9, including 4 for 8 from beyond the arc to finish with 15 points.

Ray’Sean Taylor finished with 19 points for the Cougars (17-16). SIU-Edwardsville also got 12 points and three steals from Shamar Wright. Damarco Minor also had nine points and six rebounds.

Morehead State took the lead with 19:33 remaining in the first half and never looked back. The score was 34-21 at halftime, with Lathon racking up 11 points. Morehead State outscored SIU-Edwardsville by two points over the final half, while Minix led the way with a team-high 11 second-half points.

