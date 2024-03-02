Minix scores 23 as Morehead State takes down Lindenwood 67-49

MOREHEAD, Ky. (AP) — Riley Minix’s 23 points helped Morehead State defeat Lindenwood 67-49 on Saturday night. Minix added 14…

MOREHEAD, Ky. (AP) — Riley Minix’s 23 points helped Morehead State defeat Lindenwood 67-49 on Saturday night.

Minix added 14 rebounds for the Eagles (23-8, 14-4 Ohio Valley Conference). Drew Thelwell added 14 points while going 5 of 9 (4 for 4 from 3-point range), and 11 assists. Kalil Thomas had 11 points and shot 4 for 9, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc.

Keenon Cole led the Lions (9-22, 3-15) in scoring, finishing with 19 points and two steals. Darius Beane added eight points for Lindenwood. Nathan Johnson Jr. also had eight points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

