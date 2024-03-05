Milwaukee plays in Horizon League Tournament against the Detroit Mercy

Detroit Mercy Titans (1-30, 1-19 Horizon League) at Milwaukee Panthers (17-14, 12-8 Horizon League) Milwaukee; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Detroit Mercy Titans (1-30, 1-19 Horizon League) at Milwaukee Panthers (17-14, 12-8 Horizon League)

Milwaukee; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -13; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Panthers play in the Horizon League Tournament against the Detroit Mercy Titans.

The Panthers’ record in Horizon League play is 12-8, and their record is 5-6 in non-conference play. Milwaukee ranks eighth in the Horizon League at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 78.5 points while holding opponents to 43.9% shooting.

The Titans’ record in Horizon League games is 1-19. Detroit Mercy has a 0-23 record against opponents over .500.

Milwaukee is shooting 44.1% from the field this season, 4.8 percentage points lower than the 48.9% Detroit Mercy allows to opponents. Detroit Mercy averages 65.5 points per game, 13.0 fewer points than the 78.5 Milwaukee allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: BJ Freeman is averaging 20.3 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.3 assists for the Panthers. Faizon Fields is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Jayden Stone is shooting 30.7% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Titans, while averaging 20.5 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.5 steals. Marcus Tankersley is averaging 20 points and 3.7 assists over the last 10 games for Detroit Mercy.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 7-3, averaging 78.5 points, 41.0 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points per game.

Titans: 1-9, averaging 70.1 points, 27.0 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.7 points.

