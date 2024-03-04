Milwaukee Panthers and Detroit Mercy Titans play in Horizon League Tournament

Detroit Mercy Titans (1-30, 1-19 Horizon League) at Milwaukee Panthers (17-14, 12-8 Horizon League) Milwaukee; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Detroit Mercy Titans (1-30, 1-19 Horizon League) at Milwaukee Panthers (17-14, 12-8 Horizon League)

Milwaukee; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Panthers play the Detroit Mercy Titans in the Horizon League Tournament.

The Panthers have gone 12-8 against Horizon League teams, with a 5-6 record in non-conference play. Milwaukee ranks third in the Horizon League with 23.5 defensive rebounds per game led by BJ Freeman averaging 5.4.

The Titans’ record in Horizon League play is 1-19. Detroit Mercy gives up 80.2 points to opponents while being outscored by 14.7 points per game.

Milwaukee scores 78.9 points per game, 1.3 fewer points than the 80.2 Detroit Mercy gives up. Detroit Mercy averages 65.5 points per game, 13.0 fewer points than the 78.5 Milwaukee gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freeman is averaging 20.3 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.3 assists for the Panthers. Faizon Fields is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Jayden Stone averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Titans, scoring 20.5 points while shooting 30.7% from beyond the arc. Marcus Tankersley is shooting 56.6% and averaging 20.0 points over the past 10 games for Detroit Mercy.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 7-3, averaging 78.5 points, 41.0 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points per game.

Titans: 1-9, averaging 70.1 points, 27.0 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.7 points.

