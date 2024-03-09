Milicic and Charlotte host East Carolina

Charlotte 49ers (18-11, 12-5 AAC) at East Carolina Pirates (14-16, 7-10 AAC) Greenville, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Charlotte 49ers (18-11, 12-5 AAC) at East Carolina Pirates (14-16, 7-10 AAC)

Greenville, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates -1.5; over/under is 128.5

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte visits East Carolina after Igor Milicic Jr. scored 26 points in Charlotte’s 69-64 win over the Rice Owls.

The Pirates are 11-8 on their home court. East Carolina is 2-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The 49ers are 12-5 in conference matchups. Charlotte has a 7-5 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

East Carolina averages 69.1 points per game, 3.4 more points than the 65.7 Charlotte gives up. Charlotte averages 68.8 points per game, 0.4 fewer than the 69.2 East Carolina allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: RJ Felton is averaging 16.9 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Pirates. Brandon Johnson is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games.

Lu’Cye Patterson is scoring 14.1 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the 49ers. Milicic is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 4-6, averaging 67.1 points, 33.4 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points per game.

49ers: 6-4, averaging 68.4 points, 33.0 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 3.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

