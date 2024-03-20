Miguel scores 19 as South Florida takes down UCF 83-77 in NIT

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Selton Miguel helped lead South Florida over UCF on Tuesday with 19 points off of the…

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Selton Miguel helped lead South Florida over UCF on Tuesday with 19 points off of the bench in an 83-77 win in the NIT.

Miguel shot 5 of 11 from the field, including 4 for 8 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 6 from the line for the Bulls (25-7). Kasean Pryor scored 17 points while going 5 of 12 from the floor, including 3 for 6 from 3-point range, and 4 for 4 from the line and added eight rebounds. Jose Placer shot 5 for 6, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 14 points.

Jaylin Sellers finished with 24 points, six rebounds and two steals for the Knights (17-16). Marchelus Avery added 19 points, nine rebounds and four steals for UCF. Darius Johnson had 14 points and four assists.

Placer scored 12 points in the first half for South Florida, who led 49-35 at the break. Pryor led South Florida with 10 points in the second half.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.