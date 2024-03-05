Middle Tennessee secures 69-61 victory against Liberty

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — Elias King had 19 points in Middle Tennessee’s 69-61 win against Liberty on Tuesday night. King…

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — Elias King had 19 points in Middle Tennessee’s 69-61 win against Liberty on Tuesday night.

King went 7 of 17 from the field (3 for 10 from 3-point range) for the Blue Raiders (13-17, 7-8 Conference USA). Jalen Jordan scored 17 points, going 4 of 9 from the floor, including 4 for 7 from 3-point range, and 5 for 5 from the line. Jared Jones shot 5 of 8 from the field and 3 for 3 from the line to finish with 15 points, while adding 10 rebounds.

Zach Cleveland led the way for the Flames (17-13, 6-9) with 17 points. Kyle Rode added 12 points and 13 rebounds for Liberty. Brody Peebles also had 10 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

