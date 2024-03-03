Michigan visits Ohio State following Battle’s 32-point performance

Michigan Wolverines (8-21, 3-15 Big Ten) at Ohio State Buckeyes (17-12, 7-11 Big Ten) Columbus, Ohio; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST…

Michigan Wolverines (8-21, 3-15 Big Ten) at Ohio State Buckeyes (17-12, 7-11 Big Ten)

Columbus, Ohio; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buckeyes -11; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Ohio State takes on the Michigan Wolverines after Jamison Battle scored 32 points in Ohio State’s 78-69 victory over the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

The Buckeyes have gone 12-4 in home games. Ohio State is fifth in the Big Ten with 24.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Felix Okpara averaging 4.0.

The Wolverines are 3-15 in conference games. Michigan ranks seventh in the Big Ten with 35.7 rebounds per game led by Olivier Nkamhoua averaging 7.1.

Ohio State scores 74.2 points per game, 4.9 fewer points than the 79.1 Michigan gives up. Michigan averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 more made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Ohio State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bruce Thornton is scoring 16.2 points per game with 3.4 rebounds and 4.1 assists for the Buckeyes. Battle is averaging 14.5 points over the past 10 games for Ohio State.

Dug McDaniel is shooting 37.1% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolverines, while averaging 16.5 points and 4.7 assists. Terrance Williams II is averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games for Michigan.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buckeyes: 4-6, averaging 70.6 points, 31.2 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points per game.

Wolverines: 1-9, averaging 65.1 points, 32.9 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 4.2 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

