Michigan visits Ohio State following Battle’s 32-point game

Michigan Wolverines (8-21, 3-15 Big Ten) at Ohio State Buckeyes (17-12, 7-11 Big Ten)

Columbus, Ohio; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ohio State hosts the Michigan Wolverines after Jamison Battle scored 32 points in Ohio State’s 78-69 win against the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

The Buckeyes have gone 12-4 in home games. Ohio State averages 74.2 points while outscoring opponents by 4.3 points per game.

The Wolverines have gone 3-15 against Big Ten opponents. Michigan is 3-2 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 12.4 turnovers per game.

Ohio State is shooting 44.5% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points lower than the 46.2% Michigan allows to opponents. Michigan has shot at a 45.1% clip from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points greater than the 43.3% shooting opponents of Ohio State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bruce Thornton is scoring 16.2 points per game with 3.4 rebounds and 4.1 assists for the Buckeyes. Battle is averaging 14.5 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 45.0% over the last 10 games for Ohio State.

Dug McDaniel is averaging 16.5 points and 4.7 assists for the Wolverines. Terrance Williams II is averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games for Michigan.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buckeyes: 4-6, averaging 70.6 points, 31.2 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points per game.

Wolverines: 1-9, averaging 65.1 points, 32.9 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 4.2 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

