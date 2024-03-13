Michigan State Spartans play in Big Ten Tournament against the Minnesota Golden Gophers

Minnesota Golden Gophers (18-13, 9-11 Big Ten) vs. Michigan State Spartans (18-13, 10-10 Big Ten) Minneapolis; Thursday, 12 p.m. EDT…

Minnesota Golden Gophers (18-13, 9-11 Big Ten) vs. Michigan State Spartans (18-13, 10-10 Big Ten)

Minneapolis; Thursday, 12 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Michigan State and Minnesota meet in the Big Ten Tournament.

The Spartans have gone 10-10 against Big Ten teams, with an 8-3 record in non-conference play. Michigan State is seventh in the Big Ten with 8.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Malik Hall averaging 1.8.

The Golden Gophers are 9-11 in Big Ten play. Minnesota scores 75.7 points and has outscored opponents by 4.1 points per game.

Michigan State scores 73.4 points per game, 1.8 more points than the 71.6 Minnesota gives up. Minnesota has shot at a 47.2% rate from the field this season, 6.2 percentage points greater than the 41.0% shooting opponents of Michigan State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyson Walker is averaging 18.4 points and 1.9 steals for the Spartans. Jaden is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Dawson Garcia is scoring 17.6 points per game and averaging 6.7 rebounds for the Golden Gophers. Cam Christie is averaging 12.6 points and 3.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 5-5, averaging 67.9 points, 33.9 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points per game.

Golden Gophers: 4-6, averaging 74.0 points, 31.6 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 5.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

