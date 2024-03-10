Michigan and Nebraska meet in conference matchup

Nebraska Cornhuskers (21-9, 11-8 Big Ten) at Michigan Wolverines (8-22, 3-16 Big Ten) Ann Arbor, Michigan; Sunday, 12 p.m. EDT…

Nebraska Cornhuskers (21-9, 11-8 Big Ten) at Michigan Wolverines (8-22, 3-16 Big Ten)

Ann Arbor, Michigan; Sunday, 12 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cornhuskers -6; over/under is 150

BOTTOM LINE: Michigan faces Nebraska in a matchup of Big Ten teams.

The Wolverines are 5-9 in home games. Michigan is 3-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 12.6 turnovers per game.

The Cornhuskers are 11-8 against Big Ten opponents. Nebraska is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Michigan makes 44.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.2 percentage points higher than Nebraska has allowed to its opponents (39.6%). Nebraska averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 more made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Michigan allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dug McDaniel is averaging 16.6 points and 4.6 assists for the Wolverines. Olivier Nkamhoua is averaging 14.8 points and 7.1 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Keisei Tominaga is averaging 14 points for the Cornhuskers. Juwan Gary is averaging 11.4 points and 6.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolverines: 1-9, averaging 63.4 points, 32.6 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 4.4 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.3 points per game.

Cornhuskers: 6-4, averaging 72.4 points, 36.2 rebounds, 13.6 assists, six steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.