Micah Handlogten will rejoin Florida for NCAA tourney after breaking his leg in the SEC title game

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida center Micah Handlogten, who gruesomely broke his left leg two minutes into the Southeastern Conference championship game on Sunday, will be on hand to watch the Gators in the NCAA Tournament.

Already using crutches while recovering from surgery at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, Handlogten will make the four-hour ride from Nashville, Tennessee, to Indianapolis with his parents to watch the seventh-seeded Gators play either Boise State or Colorado on Friday in the opening round of the tournament.

Handlogten’s presence is sure to provide an emotional lift for the Gators (24-11), who are returning to the NCAA tourney for the first time in three years. It’s the program’s first appearance under second-year coach Todd Golden.

“For us, it’s just going out there and playing for him,” teammate Will Richard said Tuesday. “Micah has done so much for this program. He’s a great guy, great teammate, hard worker.”

Handlogten had been scheduled to fly back to Gainesville on Monday after having a rod and two screws inserted into his leg. But Florida officials arranged for him to stay there and rehab before rejoining the team in Indy.

“It’s going to be awesome,” Handlogten told the team website. “I love the boys to death. They’re my brothers. I couldn’t have asked for a better group of guys to spend my sophomore year with, and I’m looking forward to spending my junior and senior year with them, too.

“People who know me know I’m a firm believer in God, and I can only trust in him that everything is part of a plan. This is not a setback. This is an opportunity.”

Handlogten started 32 games this season and averaged 5.3 points and 6.9 rebounds. His production dipped late in the season as freshman Alex Condon cut into his playing time. Handlogten had more fouls (44) than points (43) over Florida’s last 15 games.

Still, he was an integral part of the Gators’ deepest frontcourt rotation since winning consecutive national championships in 2006 and 2007. He led the team with 108 offensive rebounds and ranked third with 29 blocks, and he will be missed.

“I think it’ll be a huge lift for him and kind of get his spirits back,” Golden said Tuesday. “He’s honestly in great spirits, all things considered. Way better spirits than I’d be in, to be honest. But it’s going to be a huge lift for the team also. It obviously shook everybody up a lot. I think we’re still feeling it a little bit.

“But it gives us a great thing to rally around in the tournament. … My hope is that the guys want to do everything they can to play their butts off for him on Friday.”

Handlogten had two rebounds against the Tigers and was trying to come down with a third when he landed awkwardly on his left foot. He immediately went down in pain and rolled onto his side, putting his hands to his face.

Blood was visible on the back of his calf as trainers and coaches rushed to Handlogten’s side. Handlogten’s parents were escorted onto the court from their seats in the stands. His mother, Danielle, wearing his No. 3 jersey, kneeled near his head as her son was treated on the court with his father nearby.

Handlogten’s leg was stabilized in an air cast before he was placed on a backboard and taken off the court on a stretcher. Teammates came over to wish Handlogten well as he rolled off the court, and sophomore Riley Kugel was crying on Florida’s bench.

The 7-foot-1 Handlogten ranked 11th nationally, averaging 2.3 shots blocked per game, at Marshall, where he was the Sun Belt Conference freshman of the year in 2022-23. The Huntersville, North Carolina, native transferred to Florida in hopes of making the NCAA Tournament.

He’ll be there as a cheerleader now — and with a daunting road ahead.

“It’s a long recovery, but I’m looking forward to it,” he said. “God will guide me, and I’ll be a better player for it.

“I’m going to come back better and stronger for it. I have something to work for. I have a goal in mind, and I’m going to strive to reach it.”

