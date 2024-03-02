Miami (OH) visits Eastern Michigan after Osojnik’s 22-point game

Miami (OH) RedHawks (14-14, 8-7 MAC) at Eastern Michigan Eagles (12-16, 5-10 MAC) Ypsilanti, Michigan; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Miami (OH) RedHawks (14-14, 8-7 MAC) at Eastern Michigan Eagles (12-16, 5-10 MAC)

Ypsilanti, Michigan; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: RedHawks -4; over/under is 139

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Michigan hosts the Miami (OH) RedHawks after Arne Osojnik scored 22 points in Eastern Michigan’s 70-67 victory over the Western Michigan Broncos.

The Eagles have gone 9-5 at home. Eastern Michigan is 6-2 in one-possession games.

The RedHawks are 8-7 against MAC opponents. Miami (OH) is second in the MAC with 24.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Bryce Bultman averaging 3.9.

Eastern Michigan’s average of 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.8 fewer made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Miami (OH) gives up. Miami (OH) averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 more makes per game than Eastern Michigan gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyson Acuff is averaging 21.7 points for the Eagles. Osojnik is averaging 11 points over the last 10 games for Eastern Michigan.

Darweshi Hunter is scoring 12.3 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the RedHawks. Anderson Mirambeaux is averaging 12.1 points and 3.0 rebounds over the last 10 games for Miami (OH).

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 4-6, averaging 67.2 points, 35.5 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points per game.

RedHawks: 5-5, averaging 66.9 points, 33.9 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.