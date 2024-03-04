Miami (OH) hosts Wilson and Toledo

Toledo Rockets (18-11, 12-4 MAC) at Miami (OH) RedHawks (15-14, 9-7 MAC) Oxford, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Toledo Rockets (18-11, 12-4 MAC) at Miami (OH) RedHawks (15-14, 9-7 MAC)

Oxford, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Toledo visits the Miami (OH) RedHawks after Sonny Wilson scored 20 points in Toledo’s 85-79 win over the Buffalo Bulls.

The RedHawks are 9-4 in home games. Miami (OH) is 8-8 against opponents over .500.

The Rockets are 12-4 in MAC play. Toledo leads the MAC scoring 79.9 points per game while shooting 47.7%.

Miami (OH)’s average of 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.5 more made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Toledo gives up. Toledo has shot at a 47.7% clip from the field this season, 5.4 percentage points greater than the 42.3% shooting opponents of Miami (OH) have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryce Bultman is averaging 7.7 points for the RedHawks. Darweshi Hunter is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Miami (OH).

Ra’Heim Moss is averaging 15.9 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Rockets. Tyler Cochran is averaging 16.9 points over the last 10 games for Toledo.

LAST 10 GAMES: RedHawks: 6-4, averaging 66.6 points, 34.3 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points per game.

Rockets: 6-4, averaging 82.3 points, 33.5 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.