Miami (FL) visits Florida State following Corhen’s 25-point game

Miami Hurricanes (15-15, 6-13 ACC) at Florida State Seminoles (15-15, 9-10 ACC) Tallahassee, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Miami Hurricanes (15-15, 6-13 ACC) at Florida State Seminoles (15-15, 9-10 ACC)

Tallahassee, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Seminoles -3; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: Florida State plays Miami (FL) after Cameron Corhen scored 25 points in Florida State’s 88-73 loss to the Pittsburgh Panthers.

The Seminoles have gone 9-7 in home games. Florida State is 2-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Hurricanes are 6-13 against ACC opponents. Miami (FL) is ninth in the ACC with 8.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Norchad Omier averaging 3.1.

Florida State averages 76.3 points per game, 3.2 more points than the 73.1 Miami (FL) allows. Miami (FL) has shot at a 45.6% rate from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points greater than the 44.9% shooting opponents of Florida State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jamir Watkins is averaging 15.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Seminoles. Darin Green Jr. is averaging 11.3 points and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games.

Wooga Poplar averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Hurricanes, scoring 13.5 points while shooting 39.9% from beyond the arc. Omier is averaging 15.1 points and 9.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seminoles: 3-7, averaging 75.9 points, 30.0 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 9.0 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.8 points per game.

Hurricanes: 1-9, averaging 65.6 points, 35.7 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.