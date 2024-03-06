Mgbako and Indiana host Minnesota

Indiana Hoosiers (16-13, 8-10 Big Ten) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (18-11, 9-9 Big Ten) Minneapolis; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Indiana Hoosiers (16-13, 8-10 Big Ten) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (18-11, 9-9 Big Ten)

Minneapolis; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Gophers -5; over/under is 150

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana visits Minnesota after Mackenzie Mgbako scored 24 points in Indiana’s 83-78 victory over the Maryland Terrapins.

The Golden Gophers have gone 16-3 in home games. Minnesota ranks ninth in the Big Ten at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 71.0 points while holding opponents to 43.6% shooting.

The Hoosiers are 8-10 against Big Ten opponents. Indiana gives up 75.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.9 points per game.

Minnesota’s average of 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.5 fewer made shots on average than the 8.6 per game Indiana gives up. Indiana averages 73.2 points per game, 2.2 more than the 71.0 Minnesota gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cam Christie is shooting 42.2% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Gophers, while averaging 11.9 points. Dawson Garcia is averaging 17.5 points over the last 10 games.

Trey Galloway is averaging 10.7 points and 4.6 assists for the Hoosiers. Kel’el Ware is averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Gophers: 6-4, averaging 77.4 points, 32.0 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 5.2 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points per game.

Hoosiers: 4-6, averaging 71.5 points, 34.3 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 3.2 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.