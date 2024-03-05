Meyer scores 32, Coastal Carolina beats UL Monroe 75-71 in Sun Belt Conference Tournament

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — Jacob Meyer scored 32 points to lead Coastal Carolina over UL Monroe 75-71 on Tuesday night…

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — Jacob Meyer scored 32 points to lead Coastal Carolina over UL Monroe 75-71 on Tuesday night in the opening game of the Sun Belt Conference Tournament.

The Chanticleers (9-21) will play No. 5 seed Louisiana-Lafayette on Thursday in the second round.

Meyer also added six rebounds and five assists for the Chanticleers. Ian Granja scored nine points, shooting 3 for 4, including 3 for 3 from beyond the arc. Kevin Easley Jr. shot 4 of 6 from the field and 0 for 3 from the line to finish with eight points.

Tyreese Watson finished with 22 points, three steals and two blocks for the Warhawks (11-19). Tyreke Locure added 12 points, six rebounds, four assists and three steals for UL Monroe. Nika Metskhvarishvili had 10 points, six rebounds and three steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.