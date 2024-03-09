Merrimack Warriors play in NEC Tournament against the Le Moyne Dolphins

Le Moyne Dolphins (15-16, 10-7 NEC) at Merrimack Warriors (20-11, 14-3 NEC) Saturday, 12 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Warriors…

Le Moyne Dolphins (15-16, 10-7 NEC) at Merrimack Warriors (20-11, 14-3 NEC)

Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Warriors -7.5; over/under is 134

BOTTOM LINE: Merrimack and Le Moyne square off in the NEC Tournament.

The Warriors have gone 14-3 against NEC teams, with a 6-8 record in non-conference play. Merrimack is 6-9 against opponents with a winning record.

The Dolphins’ record in NEC play is 10-7.

Merrimack’s average of 7.2 made 3-pointers per game is 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 8.6 per game Le Moyne gives up. Le Moyne averages 6.8 more points per game (73.1) than Merrimack gives up (66.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Derkack is averaging 17.8 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 2.1 steals for the Warriors. Devon Savage is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 9-1, averaging 74.4 points, 32.8 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 10.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points per game.

Dolphins: 6-4, averaging 71.1 points, 37.1 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.