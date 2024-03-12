Merrimack Warriors and Wagner Seahawks play for NEC Championship

Wagner Seahawks (15-15, 9-9 NEC) at Merrimack Warriors (21-11, 15-3 NEC) North Andover, Massachusetts; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Wagner Seahawks (15-15, 9-9 NEC) at Merrimack Warriors (21-11, 15-3 NEC)

North Andover, Massachusetts; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Warriors -7; over/under is 119.5

BOTTOM LINE: Merrimack faces Wagner in the NEC Championship.

The Warriors have gone 15-3 against NEC teams, with a 6-8 record in non-conference play. Merrimack scores 69.9 points and has outscored opponents by 4.1 points per game.

The Seahawks’ record in NEC play is 9-9. Wagner has a 4-7 record against teams above .500.

Merrimack’s average of 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.8 more made shots on average than the 6.4 per game Wagner gives up. Wagner’s 39.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.6 percentage points lower than Merrimack has given up to its opponents (41.7%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Derkack is averaging 17.5 points, 6.1 rebounds, four assists and 2.1 steals for the Warriors. Adam Clark is averaging 13.6 points, 3.8 assists and 2.6 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 9-1, averaging 73.1 points, 31.3 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 10.7 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points per game.

Seahawks: 5-5, averaging 62.5 points, 37.5 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 37.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.