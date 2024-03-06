Merrimack plays LIU in NEC Tournament

Long Island Sharks (7-21, 6-10 NEC) at Merrimack Warriors (19-11, 13-3 NEC) North Andover, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Long Island Sharks (7-21, 6-10 NEC) at Merrimack Warriors (19-11, 13-3 NEC)

North Andover, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Warriors -14.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Merrimack plays LIU in the NEC Tournament.

The Warriors have gone 13-3 against NEC opponents, with a 6-8 record in non-conference play. Merrimack is second in the NEC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 66.3 points while holding opponents to 41.9% shooting.

The Sharks are 6-10 in NEC play. LIU is 1-11 against opponents over .500.

Merrimack averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 6.2 per game LIU allows. LIU has shot at a 41.8% clip from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points fewer than the 41.9% shooting opponents of Merrimack have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Derkack is averaging 17.7 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 2.1 steals for the Warriors. Adam Clark is averaging 18.9 points over the last 10 games.

Tai Strickland is shooting 44.0% and averaging 14.0 points for the Sharks. Tana Kopa is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 9-1, averaging 73.2 points, 33.0 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 10.4 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.1 points per game.

Sharks: 3-7, averaging 72.0 points, 38.3 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

