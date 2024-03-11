Merrimack and Wagner meet in NEC Championship

Wagner Seahawks (15-15, 9-9 NEC) at Merrimack Warriors (21-11, 15-3 NEC) North Andover, Massachusetts; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

Wagner Seahawks (15-15, 9-9 NEC) at Merrimack Warriors (21-11, 15-3 NEC)

North Andover, Massachusetts; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Merrimack takes on Wagner in the NEC Championship.

The Warriors have gone 15-3 against NEC teams, with a 6-8 record in non-conference play. Merrimack is ninth in the NEC with 6.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Samba Diallo averaging 1.5.

The Seahawks are 9-9 in NEC play.

Merrimack scores 69.9 points, 7.3 more per game than the 62.6 Wagner allows. Wagner averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 more made shots on average than the 5.8 per game Merrimack allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Derkack is averaging 17.5 points, 6.1 rebounds, four assists and 2.1 steals for the Warriors. Adam Clark is averaging 13.6 points, 3.8 assists and 2.6 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 9-1, averaging 73.1 points, 31.3 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 10.7 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points per game.

Seahawks: 5-5, averaging 62.5 points, 37.5 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 37.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

