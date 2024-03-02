Mercer visits Furman following Pegues’ 35-point outing

Mercer Bears (14-16, 7-10 SoCon) at Furman Paladins (16-14, 10-7 SoCon) Greenville, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Mercer Bears (14-16, 7-10 SoCon) at Furman Paladins (16-14, 10-7 SoCon)

Greenville, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Paladins -9.5; over/under is 149

BOTTOM LINE: Furman hosts the Mercer Bears after JP Pegues scored 35 points in Furman’s 85-77 loss to the Western Carolina Catamounts.

The Paladins have gone 12-2 at home. Furman ranks fourth in the SoCon with 33.1 points per game in the paint led by Marcus Foster averaging 7.4.

The Bears are 7-10 against SoCon opponents. Mercer has a 1-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Furman averages 79.7 points, 8.0 more per game than the 71.7 Mercer allows. Mercer averages 70.8 points per game, 4.7 fewer than the 75.5 Furman allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pegues is scoring 17.9 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Paladins. Foster is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Furman.

Jah Quinones is averaging 6.3 points for the Bears. Jalyn McCreary is averaging 17.4 points over the last 10 games for Mercer.

LAST 10 GAMES: Paladins: 5-5, averaging 75.8 points, 34.6 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points per game.

Bears: 6-4, averaging 72.9 points, 34.2 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

