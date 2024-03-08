Mercer Bears play in SoCon Tournament against the Citadel Bulldogs

Citadel Bulldogs (11-20, 3-15 SoCon) vs. Mercer Bears (15-16, 8-10 SoCon) Asheville, North Carolina; Friday, 5 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Citadel Bulldogs (11-20, 3-15 SoCon) vs. Mercer Bears (15-16, 8-10 SoCon)

Asheville, North Carolina; Friday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bears -4; over/under is 138

BOTTOM LINE: Mercer takes on Citadel in the SoCon Tournament.

The Bears have gone 8-10 against SoCon teams, with a 7-6 record in non-conference play. Mercer ranks ninth in the SoCon in rebounding averaging 34.4 rebounds. Jalyn McCreary leads the Bears with 4.7 boards.

The Bulldogs’ record in SoCon games is 3-15. Citadel ranks seventh in the SoCon shooting 32.9% from 3-point range.

Mercer averages 71.2 points per game, 0.1 more points than the 71.1 Citadel allows. Citadel averages 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than Mercer allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: McCreary is shooting 53.1% and averaging 15.8 points for the Bears. Jake Davis is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

AJ Smith is shooting 46.0% and averaging 16.5 points for the Bulldogs. Elijah Morgan is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 6-4, averaging 74.1 points, 33.7 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points per game.

Bulldogs: 2-8, averaging 69.6 points, 30.8 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.