Mercer Bears and Citadel Bulldogs square off in SoCon Tournament

Citadel Bulldogs (11-20, 3-15 SoCon) vs. Mercer Bears (15-16, 8-10 SoCon)

Asheville, North Carolina; Friday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mercer and Citadel meet in the SoCon Tournament.

The Bears’ record in SoCon play is 8-10, and their record is 7-6 in non-conference play. Mercer is ninth in the SoCon in rebounding with 34.4 rebounds. Jalyn McCreary paces the Bears with 4.7 boards.

The Bulldogs’ record in SoCon games is 3-15. Citadel averages 11.3 turnovers per game and is 6-4 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Mercer averages 71.2 points per game, 0.1 more points than the 71.1 Citadel allows. Citadel averages 70.5 points per game, 1.3 fewer than the 71.8 Mercer gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: McCreary is averaging 15.8 points for the Bears. David Thomas is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games.

Madison Durr is averaging 11.6 points and 3.3 assists for the Bulldogs. AJ Smith is averaging 18.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 6-4, averaging 74.1 points, 33.7 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points per game.

Bulldogs: 2-8, averaging 69.6 points, 30.8 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

