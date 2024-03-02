Memphis hosts UAB after Vasquez’s 22-point outing

UAB Blazers (18-10, 10-5 AAC) at Memphis Tigers (21-8, 10-6 AAC) Memphis, Tennessee; Sunday, 5:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UAB…

UAB Blazers (18-10, 10-5 AAC) at Memphis Tigers (21-8, 10-6 AAC)

Memphis, Tennessee; Sunday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UAB plays the Memphis Tigers after Alejandro scored 22 points in UAB’s 74-66 loss to the Wichita State Shockers.

The Tigers have gone 12-2 in home games. Memphis is fourth in the AAC with 35.3 points per game in the paint led by David Jones averaging 7.5.

The Blazers have gone 10-5 against AAC opponents. UAB scores 76.3 points while outscoring opponents by 1.4 points per game.

Memphis’ average of 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.5 more made shots on average than the 7.6 per game UAB allows. UAB averages 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.3 fewer made shots on average than the 9.1 per game Memphis gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jones averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 21.6 points while shooting 38.4% from beyond the arc. Jahvon Quinerly is averaging 13.2 points and five assists over the last 10 games for Memphis.

Yaxel Lendeborg is averaging 13.9 points, 10.3 rebounds and 2.1 blocks for the Blazers. Efrem Johnson is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UAB.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, averaging 77.9 points, 36.4 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 9.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points per game.

Blazers: 6-4, averaging 75.0 points, 36.4 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 5.8 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.