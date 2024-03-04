McNeese hosts Maring and Houston Christian

Houston Christian Huskies (6-21, 4-12 Southland) at McNeese Cowboys (26-3, 15-1 Southland) Lake Charles, Louisiana; Monday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Houston Christian Huskies (6-21, 4-12 Southland) at McNeese Cowboys (26-3, 15-1 Southland)

Lake Charles, Louisiana; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cowboys -28; over/under is 153

BOTTOM LINE: Houston Christian takes on the McNeese Cowboys after Bonke Maring scored 23 points in Houston Christian’s 98-85 loss to the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions.

The Cowboys have gone 15-0 at home. McNeese is 19-0 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Huskies are 4-12 against conference opponents. Houston Christian is 2-14 in games decided by 10 points or more.

McNeese scores 79.9 points per game, 3.6 fewer points than the 83.5 Houston Christian gives up. Houston Christian averages 10.6 more points per game (71.7) than McNeese allows to opponents (61.1).

TOP PERFORMERS: Shahada Wells averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Cowboys, scoring 17.0 points while shooting 38.4% from beyond the arc. Christian Shumate is shooting 58.3% and averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games for McNeese.

Jay Alvarez is averaging 15.8 points for the Huskies. Marcus Greene is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games for Houston Christian.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowboys: 9-1, averaging 82.3 points, 34.7 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 10.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.5 points per game.

Huskies: 1-9, averaging 71.9 points, 32.7 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 4.0 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.