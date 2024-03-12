McNeese earns 76-57 win in Southland Conference tourney semi against Lamar

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Shahada Wells scored 12 of his 27 points before halftime and No. 1-seed McNeese beat…

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Shahada Wells scored 12 of his 27 points before halftime and No. 1-seed McNeese beat fourth-seeded Lamar 76-57 on Tuesday night to advance to the Southland Conference Tournament championship

The Cowboys (29-3) — on a nine-game win streak — will face the winner between second-seed Texas A&M Corpus Christi and No. 3 Nicholls on Wednesday.

Wells added five assists and four steals to his stat line, Javohn Garcia scored 12 points — shooting 5 for 9 and Christian Shumate scored 11 points and grabbed seven rebounds.

Terry Anderson scored 16 points and Ja’Sean Jackson 11 for Lamar (19-13).

McNeese took the lead 48 seconds in and led the remainder. It was 39-24 at halftime. McNeese reached a 20-point advantage (51-31) with the help of a 7-0 scoring run.

