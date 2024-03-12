McNeese Cowboys play in Southland Tournament against the Lamar Cardinals

Lamar Cardinals (19-13, 13-6 Southland) vs. McNeese Cowboys (28-3, 17-1 Southland) Lake Charles, Louisiana; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EDT FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Lamar Cardinals (19-13, 13-6 Southland) vs. McNeese Cowboys (28-3, 17-1 Southland)

Lake Charles, Louisiana; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cowboys -12.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: McNeese plays Lamar in the Southland Tournament.

The Cowboys are 17-1 against Southland opponents and 11-2 in non-conference play. McNeese is 3-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Cardinals are 13-6 in Southland play. Lamar has a 2-5 record in one-possession games.

McNeese’s average of 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Lamar allows. Lamar averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than McNeese gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shahada Wells is scoring 17.1 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Cowboys. DJ Richards is averaging 12.3 points and 2.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowboys: 9-1, averaging 80.0 points, 36.9 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 10.6 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.1 points per game.

Cardinals: 7-3, averaging 73.1 points, 37.2 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.