McNeese Cowboys and Nicholls State Colonels meet in Southland Championship

Nicholls State Colonels (20-13, 15-5 Southland) vs. McNeese Cowboys (29-3, 18-1 Southland) Lake Charles, Louisiana; Wednesday, 5 p.m. EDT FANDUEL…

Nicholls State Colonels (20-13, 15-5 Southland) vs. McNeese Cowboys (29-3, 18-1 Southland)

Lake Charles, Louisiana; Wednesday, 5 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cowboys -15.5; over/under is 140

BOTTOM LINE: McNeese takes on Nicholls State in the Southland Championship.

The Cowboys are 18-1 against Southland opponents and 11-2 in non-conference play. McNeese is 3-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Colonels’ record in Southland games is 15-5. Nicholls State ranks ninth in the Southland with 7.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Jamal West averaging 2.0.

McNeese averages 80.1 points, 6.7 more per game than the 73.4 Nicholls State gives up. Nicholls State averages 12.7 more points per game (73.8) than McNeese allows to opponents (61.1).

TOP PERFORMERS: Shahada Wells is shooting 39.6% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Cowboys, while averaging 17.5 points, 4.7 assists and three steals. Javohn Garcia is averaging 12.2 points and 1.8 steals over the last 10 games.

Diante Smith is shooting 41.5% and averaging 15.4 points for the Colonels. Robert Brown III is averaging 4.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowboys: 10-0, averaging 80.2 points, 37.3 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 10.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.1 points per game.

Colonels: 8-2, averaging 74.3 points, 36.0 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.