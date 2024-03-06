McIntosh scores 26 as Nevada takes down Boise State 76-66

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Hunter McIntosh scored 26 points off of the bench to lead Nevada over Boise State 76-66…

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Hunter McIntosh scored 26 points off of the bench to lead Nevada over Boise State 76-66 on Tuesday.

McIntosh also added four steals for the Wolf Pack (25-6, 12-5 Mountain West Conference). Jarod Lucas scored 19 points, going 4 of 14 from the floor, including 2 for 9 from 3-point range, and 9 for 10 from the line. Kenan Blackshear had 11 points and shot 3 of 8 from the field and 5 for 10 from the line. The Wolf Pack picked up their sixth straight victory.

Tyson Degenhart finished with 15 points and 12 rebounds for the Broncos (21-9, 12-5). Max Rice added 15 points and two steals for Boise State. O’Mar Stanley also had nine points, seven rebounds and two blocks. The Broncos broke a five-game winning streak with the loss.

Nevada turned a seven-point second-half lead into a 15-point advantage with an 11-3 run to make it a 60-45 lead with 7:37 left in the half.

Nevada’s next game is Saturday against UNLV at home. Boise State visits San Diego State on Friday.

