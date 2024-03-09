McIntosh and Nevada host UNLV

UNLV Rebels (19-10, 12-5 MWC) at Nevada Wolf Pack (25-6, 12-5 MWC) Reno, Nevada; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

UNLV Rebels (19-10, 12-5 MWC) at Nevada Wolf Pack (25-6, 12-5 MWC)

Reno, Nevada; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolf Pack -6; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Nevada faces UNLV after Hunter McIntosh scored 26 points in Nevada’s 76-66 win against the Boise State Broncos.

The Wolf Pack are 14-2 in home games. Nevada is 2-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Rebels are 12-5 in conference games. UNLV scores 73.6 points while outscoring opponents by 6.2 points per game.

Nevada makes 47.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.3 percentage points higher than UNLV has allowed to its opponents (42.1%). UNLV scores 7.1 more points per game (73.6) than Nevada allows to opponents (66.5).

TOP PERFORMERS: Kenan Blackshear is averaging 15 points and 4.7 assists for the Wolf Pack. Jarod Lucas is averaging 18.3 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 41.4% over the last 10 games.

Dedan Thomas Jr. is scoring 13.2 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Rebels. Keylan Boone is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolf Pack: 9-1, averaging 77.5 points, 34.1 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points per game.

Rebels: 9-1, averaging 69.6 points, 36.8 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 5.4 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

