McFarlane and SE Louisiana host Incarnate Word

SE Louisiana Lions (14-15, 9-7 Southland) at Incarnate Word Cardinals (8-21, 3-13 Southland)

San Antonio; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SE Louisiana faces the Incarnate Word Cardinals after Roger McFarlane scored 22 points in SE Louisiana’s 80-68 loss to the Texas A&M-CC Islanders.

The Cardinals are 5-7 on their home court. Incarnate Word is 5-7 against opponents over .500.

The Lions have gone 9-7 against Southland opponents. SE Louisiana ranks fourth in the Southland shooting 34.8% from 3-point range.

Incarnate Word is shooting 43.4% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points lower than the 43.6% SE Louisiana allows to opponents. SE Louisiana averages 69.5 points per game, 9.5 fewer points than the 79.0 Incarnate Word allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josiah Hammons is shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinals, while averaging 11.8 points. Dylan Hayman is shooting 49.1% and averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games for Incarnate Word.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 2-8, averaging 73.7 points, 38.8 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 4.7 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.3 points per game.

Lions: 7-3, averaging 74.3 points, 36.3 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

