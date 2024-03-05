McCollum and the Oklahoma Sooners host conference foe Cincinnati

Cincinnati Bearcats (17-12, 6-10 Big 12) at Oklahoma Sooners (19-10, 7-9 Big 12) Norman, Oklahoma; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Cincinnati Bearcats (17-12, 6-10 Big 12) at Oklahoma Sooners (19-10, 7-9 Big 12)

Norman, Oklahoma; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sooners -5.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Big 12 foes Oklahoma and Cincinnati face off on Tuesday.

The Sooners are 13-4 on their home court. Oklahoma averages 11.6 turnovers per game and is 8-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Bearcats are 6-10 in Big 12 play. Cincinnati has a 3-2 record in one-possession games.

Oklahoma makes 46.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.6 percentage points higher than Cincinnati has allowed to its opponents (42.1%). Cincinnati averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 more makes per game than Oklahoma gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Milos Uzan is averaging 8.9 points and 4.3 assists for the Sooners. Rivaldo Soares is averaging 12.2 points and 4.4 rebounds while shooting 66.7% over the last 10 games for Oklahoma.

Dan Skillings Jr. is averaging 11.9 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Bearcats. Simas Lukosius is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Cincinnati.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sooners: 4-6, averaging 70.1 points, 32.5 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 4.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points per game.

Bearcats: 4-6, averaging 67.1 points, 37.0 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.