Maxime Raynaud scores 20, Stanford snaps 6-game skid, beats Cal 80-58

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Maxime Raynaud scored 20 points on 8-of-11 shooting and Kanaan Carlyle added 12 points, hitting 4 of 4 from 3-point range to help Stanford beat California 80-58 Thursday night in the regular season finale for both teams.

Andrej Stojakovic and Spencer Jones added 10 points apiece for Stanford (13-17, 8-12 Pac-12), which snapped a six-game losing streak and won for just the second time in its last 10 games.

Brandon Angel hit a 3-pointer and then converted a three-point play before Jones made a 3 that gave the Cardinal a 14-7 lead and the Bears trailed the rest of the way. Carlyle and Raynaud hit back-to-back 3s to cap a 9-0 spurt and push the lead into double figures and a 3 by Carlyle made it 34-25 at halftime. Stanford scored the first six points in a 13-2 run to open the second half and led by double figures for the final 19-plus minutes.

Fardaws Aimaq scored 19 points and grabbed nine rebounds for Cal (13-18, 9-11) and Jaylon Tyson scored scored 17. The Golden Bears have lost three consecutive games following a three-game win streak.

The Cardinal shot 47% (27 of 57) from the field and hit 12 of 24 from 3-point range while Stanford’s bench outscored that of the Bears 46-6.

Cal and Stanford await final seeding for the Pac-12 Tournament, which begins Wednesday in Las Vegas.

